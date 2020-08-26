Back to school 2020: Get me off safely!

A few days before the start of the school year, the officers of

the Service de police de Laval (SPL) will shortly begin awareness-raising operations. Through the Disembark me in complete

safety campaign, they invite road users and parents to respect

road safety rules around schools in the area.



In this particular school year, due to the pandemic, an increased

number of vehicles is expected around schools. In order to

ensure the safety of students and to relieve congestion in the

immediate school environment, the SPL invites parents to follow

the following instructions and recommendations:



• Determine a safe route so that their child can walk to school, when possible;

• Use the surrounding streets to park their cars, when it is

not possible for their child to cover the entire route on foot;

• Encourage their child to cross at intersections where there

is a school crossing guard;

• Avoid blocking vehicular traffic and doorways with their

vehicle.



“When the new school year begins, the police will be present

around 13 schools in Laval to make motorists aware of the

right behaviors to adopt and to guarantee everyone’s safety.

In addition, because of the pandemic, they will ensure that

the sanitary measures in force on public roads are respected,”

explains the director of the SPL, Pierre Brochet. “Obviously, the

police will encourage parents and children to trust the crossing

guards. Their presence around schools greatly contributes to

student safety.”



“School crossing guards are, in fact, great and instrumental

collaborators of the school network and of the Laval Police

Department. They protect children by showing them the safety

rules to follow and the route that leads to their school. They also

contribute to the flow of traffic. Their role is essential,” added

Mayor Marc Demers.



Ensure road safety throughout the school year

The police will be present during four key periods during the

school year. Different themes will be discussed to remind road

users of the right behaviors to adopt: