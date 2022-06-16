Attendance soars at 2022 Laval Firemen’s Festival

Laval Fire Dept. division chief Claude Lussier walks along at the Centropolis, dressed for the occasion, during the 2022 Laval Firemen’s Festival. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

Post-Covid life got back to normal during the June 4 – 5 event

The 2022 Laval Firemen’s Festival, which took place on June 4 – 5 at the Centropolis, delivered all the excitement festival-goers had grown used to up to the last time it was held in 2019. The crowds seemed all the more eager this year to get out and enjoy the festivities following the two-year-long Covid pandemic.

The ever-popular parade of fire trucks, with sirens and warning signals blaring, took place Saturday morning, starting around 9:30 am from Laval’s industrial park, slowly making its way towards the rendez-vous point at the Centropolis an hour later.

The LFD’s annual Course des Pompiers (Firemen’s Race) also took place as part of the 2022 Firemen’s Festival. (Photo: Courtesy of Association des Pompiers de Laval)

Lots to do and see

Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 am to 4 pm, the festival site was filled with a range of activities, including educational kiosks on fire prevention and safety, a car accident simulation, firefighter museum artefacts, fire truck displays, and more.

There were even demonstrations of cooking by some of the more kitchen-savvy firefighters, whose sense of haute-cuisine has become well-developed from years of preparing hearty meals in the firehouse kitchen while waiting for emergency calls to come in.

Who says the sporting life and clowning around don’t go together? Crowds at the Centropolis for the 2022 Laval Firemen’s Festival got a few belly laughs from this foursome. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)