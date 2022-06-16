Attendance soars at 2022 Laval Firemen’s Festival

Post-Covid life got back to normal during the June 4 – 5 event
The 2022 Laval Firemen’s Festival, which took place on June 4 – 5 at the Centropolis, delivered all the excitement festival-goers had grown used to up to the last time it was held in 2019. The crowds seemed all the more eager this year to get out and enjoy the festivities following the two-year-long Covid pandemic.
The ever-popular parade of fire trucks, with sirens and warning signals blaring, took place Saturday morning, starting around 9:30 am from Laval’s industrial park, slowly making its way towards the rendez-vous point at the Centropolis an hour later.
Lots to do and see
Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 am to 4 pm, the festival site was filled with a range of activities, including educational kiosks on fire prevention and safety, a car accident simulation, firefighter museum artefacts, fire truck displays, and more.
There were even demonstrations of cooking by some of the more kitchen-savvy firefighters, whose sense of haute-cuisine has become well-developed from years of preparing hearty meals in the firehouse kitchen while waiting for emergency calls to come in.