Attempted murder in Laval: a 28-year-old man shot and wounded

A 28-year-old man was the victim of an attempted murder on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, in Laval.

The victim was shot several times near the intersection of Berlier and Bergman streets, before fleeing with his vehicle and calling 911 at approximately 12:40 a.m.

Police located the injured victim in the upper body on Guénette Street, near Cléroux Boulevard in an industrial district of Chomedey.

The man known to the police was transported to a hospital where he rests in a stable condition, said a spokesman for the Laval Police Service (SPL).

At the scene of the shooting, several bullet projectiles were found on the ground, where a security perimeter was erected.

Investigators and forensic identification technicians were dispatched to the scene to try to understand what happened.

No suspects have been arrested so far, according to police.