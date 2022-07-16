Asphalting and repairs start July 17 on Gédéon-Ouimet Bridge

The Quebec Ministry of Transport says the Gédéon-Ouimet Bridge, connecting Laval to Boisbriand on Autoroute 15, will be undergoing asphalting and repairs beginning July 17 for the next 18 weeks.

The work is taking place as the province’s highways ministry prepares for a much more extensive reconstruction of the bridge scheduled to begin in the coming years.

Although the asphalting and repairs will be taking place at night to minimize the impact on traffic, beginning July 19 from Sundays to Wednesdays between 10 pm and 4 am, Thursdays from 11 pm to 4 am, Fridays from midnight to 6 am, and Saturdays from midnight to 7 am, one side of the bridge will be closed to traffic.

During these closings, traffic will be directed onto the opposite side of the bridge where traffic in both directions will flow at a reduced speed of 70 km/h. Weather conditions or operational delays could cause the work to be postponed or cancelled altogether.