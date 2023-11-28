Arrest made after LPD officer hit by car during vehicle pursuit

A Laval Police Dept. officer suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive after being struck by a car on Autoroute 15 between Laval and Montreal while pursuing a suspect on foot.

Around 2:30 am on Monday, two LPD officers in a patrol car noticed a vehicle southbound on the A-15 with headlights off and a rear window shattered.

After the officers began following the vehicle, the suspect driver pulled over on the Médéric Martin bridge where he abandoned the car and fled on foot.

Running onto the northbound lanes of the A-15, he was intercepted by the police, but one of the officers was then struck by an oncoming vehicle.

After being taken into custody, it was determined that the suspect may have have been impaired while at the wheel of his vehicle.