Arrest made after 66-year-old man fatally stabbed on Laval-des-Rapides side-street

The Laval Police rushed around 3:30 am Monday to the scene of a stabbing incident on Place Robin in Laval-des-Rapides where they arrested a male suspect who allegedly attacked a 66-year-old man who died from his injuries.

Although the victim was taken by ambulance to hospital, he was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to the LPD.

The 33-year-old suspect remained detained and was being questioned by LPD investigators Monday morning, the LPD said.

An LPD spokesperson said the suspect and the victim knew each other, without providing further details.