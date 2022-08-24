Arms needed for City of Laval blood drive Sept. 9

Appointments are already being made for the City of Laval 49th Blood Donor Drive which is taking lace Friday Sept. 9 from 10 am to 7 pm at the Centre sportif Bois-de-Boulogne. The goal the city has set this year is 600 blood donations.

If you’ve never given blood, there is a good chance you will be able to. The majority of people 18 years of age or older and in good health are allowed to donate blood. The blood donor clinic held in Laval is one of the largest in Canada. Since it started, it has succeeded in providing 50,000 donations of blood.

“Supplying blood is a collective challenge that requires a significant mobilization every year,” says Mayor Stéphane Boyer. “For 49 years now, Laval’s blood donor collection has been an important event for this cause. I invite everyone to show generosity: your gift has the power to change lives.”

Blood donations help furnish crucial blood products to hospitals where they are needed for a variety of medical purposes. In addition to making donations of blood, people from Laval may also want to invite friends or family members to make donations of their own.

For the past three years, it has been possible to make an appointment online to donate blood, which streamlines the process and leads to faster service. A few spots will also be available for people who turn up on the spur on the moment.

Appointments can be made online or by phone at 1 800 343-7264. Additional information on reservation procedures, admissibility criteria and sanitary measures to be followed are available on the City of Laval’s website.