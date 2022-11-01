‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted by Laval Police

The Laval Police Dept. asking for the public’s help to locate a 24-year-old male who is said to be armed and dangerous.

Jérémy Mongrain is being sought to answer charges of robbery and possession of a weapon.

The LPD says he is also being sought by other police departments to answer charges related to violent events in several regions.

Jérémy Mongrain and the distinctive tattoo he sports on the back of his neck. (Photo: Courtesy of Laval Police Dept.)

It is believed that he is either in Laval or in Montreal.

On Oct. 24 at 9:50 p.m., according to an LPD incident report, Mongrain went to a parking lot located on Dagenais Blvd. in the Fabreville sector of Laval, to make a transaction for the purchase of an automotive catalytic converter.

A vehicle with three people in it, allegedly including Mongrain, parked behind a victim’s car. A firearm was pointed at the car and the victim’s wallet and some money were stolen. The suspects fled in a vehicle. During the investigation, police seized the firearm which had been left on the ground.

While the police stopped the suspect vehicle, one of the suspects (believed to be Mongrain) fled on foot. Two others, ages 26 and 29, were arrested for robbery and possession of a weapon.

Mongrain is described as white, French-speaking, shaved black hair, brown eyes, 5′ 7″ tall, weighs 139 lbs, and has a tattoo on the back of his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LPD at 450 662-INFO (4636), or 9-1-1. The file number is LVL 221024-100.