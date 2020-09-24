Are the nasal pcr tests for Sars-2-cov too “sensitive”?

A lot of commotion in the news lately concerning tests. The good news is that newer and faster

tests are being developed with a saliva gargle test

on the verge of approval in BC.

At CNN though, there was a headline in

the ticker tape that turned heads and spread

like a virus (pardon the pun) in all sorts of

conspiracy web pages. “Health experts warn

Covid-19 tests aren’t just slow, they’re too

sensitive”. NSN reached out to Dr. Christos

Karatzios Assistant Professor of Paediatrics at

the Montréal Children’s Hospital for a muchneeded clarification.

The doctor started by saying that people

didn’t understand what they were reading and

of course they told him that positive tests are

“false positives”.

Dr. Christos Karatzios.



His answers are all here:

Yes, the tests are sensitive. They HAVE to be.

They pick up genetic RNA material of SARS-2-

CoV in your nose.

No, the tests do not pick up false positive

results. The nasal PCR test for SARS-2-CoV

ONLY DETECTS SARS-2-CoV and nothing

else. So, it doesn’t pick up “other coronaviruses”.

The false positive rate is extremely low and

mostly has to do with lab error (i.e. contamination

with a positive sample in the lab). This is very rare.

The false negative rate is much higher due to

various factors (i.e. sampling error – not getting

the swab deep enough in the nasal passage, or

sample timing – too early in the disease or too

late).

The test is a “YES” or “NO” test for the presence of the virus. It tells you nothing about live

(growable and infectious virus), or dead remnant

pieces of the RNA (therefore not infectious virus).

Someone can remain positive for weeks as many

of my friends reading this have. Some have stayed

positive for 6 weeks. It does NOT mean they are

contagious all these weeks.

Immune suppressed people and people with

severe COVID-19 (in ICU on a ventilator etc),

may be contagious for 3-4 weeks.

For the rest of the healthy population (i.e. children in school) who got COVID-19, live infectious virus stops shedding after about 10 days.

Your test can still pick up genetic pieces after

this but the virus is dead.

A quick hint: do you have fever and a bad cough

and diarrhea? You’re contagious until all gone.

You were contagious 1-2 days before it all started.

A PCR is a test that checks for the genetic

material and, if present, enzymes in the test start

making copies of the genetic material until we

are able to detect it. The checking happens in

cycles. The less cycling needed to detect, the

more genetic material that exists in that swab

and so the Ct (cycle threshold) is LOW. The

less genetic material that exists in the swab, the

higher is the Ct.

This is NOT a viral load. It does not give you

a number of copies of the virus per mL of snot

or per nasal surface cells in your nose. This is

the major mistake many papers and scientists

are making.

A viral load has a curve – so therefore it rises

and it falls -. Scientists can only presume that

with the current PCR test the Ct rises and falls

too. But a viral load curve needs a denominator

to be constant and that is the sample. In HIV

we know the viral load of a patient because we

sample a constant blood volume. For a respiratory virus like SARS-2-CoV, it depends on the

sample and this isn’t constant as many of you

who have had the test done know – you thrash

about because it’s uncomfortable and there may

be less cells in the nasal swab. Or the testing

person samples the front of the nose where the

virus doesn’t live well when compared to the back

of the nose. There is no constant denominator

unlike a blood test – and we don’t have those

developed for this pandemic.

Unlike flu (300 viral particles in droplets but

3 if airborne), Shigella causing shigellosis and

dysentery (1-10 bacteria), and Salmonella causing typhoid fever or other salmonellosis diarrheal

illnesses (100-200 bacteria) we do NOT know

the infective dose of the SARS-2-CoV.

So, even if we knew the viral load of the test

we would not know what it meant. Does it take

1, 10, 10,000 viral particles to cause COVID19? What about black people who have higher

numbers of ACE receptors for the virus, or kids

and mild asthmatics who have less? How many

viruses are needed to cause disease in them?

We just don’t know and we will not know for

a while. Remember we are learning as we live.

We are building the boat as it is sailing during

this pandemic.

Also, what if the viral load is low…can a child

return to school let’s say as was suggested by

CNN? How do you know if the viral load is on

the upswing (early in the disease and the patient

is asymptomatic and will have a big viral load

in a few hours when he/she becomes presymptomatic) or late in the disease as it has passed?

In conclusion, yes, the tests are sensitive but

they are specific for this virus only. If positive

we don’t know where you are on the disease

timeline unless you have symptoms. Isolation

and contact tracing are the only way to control

this disease apart from wearing masks, washing

hands, and keeping distances. Unfortunately, we

can’t predict who can go to school or who can’t.

If an outbreak happens based on positive tests,

a school may need to fully close. Unfortunately,

that’s the limits of our technology. Maybe in a

few months we will know more.