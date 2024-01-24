Are Government Decisions in Our Best Interest?

Newsfirst political columnist Robert Vairo ponders the question

Newsfirst Multimedia political columnist Robert Vairo.

We have been told to do an electrification make over, enticed with tax payer incentives.

For example, the government wants to see an overhaul of our current efficient and reliable heating system. It wants us to get rid of our perfectly operating oil or gas furnace, as well as many appliances. We are told to discard those ever so reliable back ups, the wood and gas burning stove and fireplace.

Let’s all go electric: electric heat pump, electric car, electric range and oven. Is that such a wise choice since at times our electricity grid can not handle our current consumption? One engineer suggests charging one EV at high speed is equivalent to electricity consumed by 106 homes in one hour.

Albertans received an emergency alert at 6:44 p.m. on Saturday, January 13th, from the Alberta Emergency Management Agency, directing citizens to immediately reduce electricity consumption. Despite Artic-like temperatures in that province, residents were forced to reduce their electric heating, and not even plug in their vehicle’s block heater. If you drive an EV in Alberta, the mandate went out to not recharge. Facing a shortfall of electricity, our western friends have had to import electricity from Saskatchewan, Montana and British Columbia. Saskatchewan was able to help Alberta thanks to its natural gas fired generators that produce electricity. That is the same natural gas some of our enviro-fanatic leaders in Ottawa are trying to shut down. Wind power and solar panels are nowhere near enough during these bone-chilling periods. And they will happen again and again. Fortunately, former Premier Robert Bourassa had the vision and foresight to dam James Bay in the mid 1970’s so that today, Québec is a major hydro exporter, and has all the energy it will ever need, at least until the next ice storm.

Taking its cue from the all-powerful and controlling elitist World Economic Forum, the west has been told to electrify everything. We are encouraged to get rid of our perfectly running and dependable gas-powered vehicles and go EV. And the pressure is on because this government has legislated the end of the internal combustion engine with different deadlines in force before ICE will be outlawed from manufacturing. Is the government’s fanatic push for electric vehicles such a good idea? Hertz has been forced to sell its fleet of 20 thousand Teslas because they are too expensive to repair. The second largest rental company in the world, second only to Enterprise, has had to fill the gap. Hertz bought 20 thousand news gas-powered vehicles. Insurance companies will not repair an accidented electric vehicle with battery damage. It will ‘write off’ the entire car. As a result, are insurance rates higher for an EV? Absolutely.

The government is not getting it right. Consumers do not want to electrify at this time, and manufacturers are listening. Ford says it loses 36 thousand dollars on every EV manufactured. It has cut in half production of its highly touted F150 Lightning pick up. The Detroit automaker has also paused construction of its EV battery plants. General Motors is now delaying indefinitely its new electric models.

Yes, we will apparently all be going electric at some point, but to legislate a firm concocted schedule is a collision with reality. This is quite obvious today.

Some of you may remember the Urea Formaldehyde debacle, when government offered incentives to insulate your old or new house with it. Canadians in those homes were getting headaches and nausea; something was seriously wrong. Government misled us. Then came another round of incentives, to remove the poisonous insulation. It has now been banned under the Hazardous Products Act since December 1980. What a mess. Ask again whether government decisions are in your best interest.

Japan, Germany, other European countries have hastily embarked on the green environment wagon by closing its coal mines and nuclear energy plants and becoming almost wholly dependent on Russia for its energy. Then Russia attacked Ukraine and reality hit. These same countries came running to Canada, begging to supply them with LNG, liquified natural gas. The Trudeau government said no to all of them. Europeans suffered as a result and are faring better this winter thanks to increased oil imports from Norway, Europe’s largest oil producer, and the reopening of some coal plants as back up. How was this a smart environmental move by Canada?

Chasing the Votes

It’s interesting to watch the Trudeau liberals first chase the Jewish, then the Muslim vote, over the terrorist group Hamas’ attack on Israeli settlers. Canadian Jews make up only 1.4%, of Canada’s population, mainly in Toronto and Montreal. Muslims are nearly 5% strong in Canada, primarily in Greater Toronto, Québec, Alberta and BC. Where do you think the Liberal support will fall? Following Israeli President Netanyahu’s rebuke of Trudeau, one can argue where the Prime Minister’s loyalty lies. In any event, the Trudeau Liberals do not want to be seen to be choosing sides. It would mean losing either the Jewish or Muslim vote. So, while mainstream media chronicles the Liberal caucus as split in its decision on whether to support a UN motion accusing Israel of genocide, reports indicate their leader has very craftily placed a group of MPs on one side and the rest on the other. Now the governing party is seen as supporting everyone and no one at the same time.

Welcome to More Taxes in 2024

As we welcome the new year, Canadians prepare for more federal government taxes as compiled by Canadian Taxpayers Federation. We’ll be paying more in CPP contributions, (about $350.00 more), paying still higher carbon taxes for everyone but Quebecers (about $910.00 per family), and an extra 5% tax on all alcohol beverages. You’ll know who to raise your glass to on your next cold one.