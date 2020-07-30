Another Health Canada hand sanitizer ethanol health risk warning

Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers, which contain technical-grade ethanol, may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Canadians are also advised to refer to the list of hand sanitizers that contain ethanol or denaturants that are not acceptable in hand sanitizers and are being recalled from the market because they may pose a risk to health.
Health Canada maintains these lists of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check both lists regularly for updates.
|Product
|Company
|NPN or DIN
|Lot Number(s)
|Expiry Date
|Date Added
|BioOrigin Pure Hands Antibacterial Hand Gel
|Mineral Origin Inc.
|80098887
|12020 12720-2 14020 14320
|October 2021 November 2021 November 2021 November 2021
|July 30, 2020
|BioOrigin Pure Hands Purifying Hand Cleansing Gel
|Mineral Origin Inc.
|None
|09920 10020 10520 10620 11120 11220 12020 12720 13320 14020 14620
|Not printed on the label.
|July 30, 2020
|Opti-Max Opti-Pure
|Les Produits Optimax Inc.
|80099476
|20200515
|May 2022
|July 30, 2020