Another hand sanitizer warning from Health Canada

By
Guest Contributor
-

Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizer may pose health risks. The warning comes following similar notices issued by the federal agency on other hand sanitizer products. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.  

Health Canada maintains a list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check the list regularly for updates.

ProductRecalling CompanyNPN or DINLot Number(s)Expiry DateDate Added
Gel 700 Hand Sanitizer  Nature’s Own Cosmetics Company80100166L00420003 L00425001 L00427007 L00501001April 2022June 17, 2020
L00512004May 2022