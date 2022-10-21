Another attempt expected Saturday to arraign comatose children’s murder suspect

The scene on Lauzon St. around 9:20 pm on Monday Oct. 17. (Photo: courtesy Laval Police)

More than four days after Laval Police found the bodies of his two children lifeless in their Sainte-Dorothée home, another attempt is expected to be made on Saturday morning to give Kamaljit Arora an arraignment hearing by teleconference hookup from his hospital bed to Quebec Court officials.

Since shortly after last Monday evening when two murders and an assault are alleged to have been committed in the family’s home on Lauzon St., Arora has been in a coma at Sacré Coeur Hospital in Montreal and unfit to hear the charges, according to statements made on Friday to Quebec Court Judge Simon Brisson Dolci.

Laval Police were called to Arora’s home where they found the bodies of his 13-year-old daughter, Anzel, and 11-year-old son, Aaron.

Kamaljit’s wife was also assaulted, and he faces an additional charge of attempting to strangle her, according to police.

According to media reports, Laval police officers believe Arora tried to take his own life before they arrived on the scene.