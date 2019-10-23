Victims of attempted sexual assault

Ami Joseph Matthew Reiss

The Laval Police Service arrested 36-year-old Ami Joseph Matthew Reiss for sexual assaults between 2017 and 2019.

Stockholder in several rental properties in the Chomedey area, Ami Joseph Matthew Reiss, was also responsible for the checks, repairs and visits to the apartments. In some audits, the accused would have taken the opportunity to sexually touch tenants. Investigators in the Major Crimes Division have reason to believe that there may be other victims.

The man appeared at the Laval courthouse on charges of forcible confinement, harassment and sexual assault. He was released with several conditions to respect, including not being in contact with the tenants of the buildings concerned. He will be back in court on December 11th.

Anyone who has been the victim of Ami Joseph Matthew Reiss or who wishes to send us information, is invited to contact us, confidentially, on our Ligne-Info at 450 662-INFO (4636) or by calling 911 mentioning the LVL file 190726 052.