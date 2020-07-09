An Amber Alert was issued for 2 girls, aged 11 and 6, along with their 44-year-old father.

Missing Children: Norah Carpentier, Romy Carpentier. Suspect: Martin Carpentier.

An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday afternoon by Quebec provincial police. They are searching for a 44-year-old man and his two daughters aged 11 and 6.

The suspect is the father of two girls and they are from Lévis, Que., according to Alerte Amber Québec.

Norah Carpentier, 11, is described as thin, wearing a white hat and white Nike sandals. She stands 5-2.

Romy Carpentier, 6, is described as three feet tall. She is wearing a pink shirt and heart-shaped earrings, and has on red nail polish.

The father, Martin Carpentier weighs 130 pounds, stands 5-10 and is wearing a grey T-shirt and jeans. He may be wearing glasses.