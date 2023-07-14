Alleged Romanian shopflifting pros arrested in Laval

Suspected professional shoplifters believed to be connected to organized crime in Romania have been arrested in connection with the theft of more than $70,000 worth of merchandise in Quebec.

Officers with the Laval Police made the arrests and are now encouraging shopkeepers to report similar thefts that may have been committed by the suspects.

An investigation uncovered a shoplifting scheme in electronics shops. Links were then established with other suspects operating in both Quebec and Ontario who were targeting computer hardware shops, sportswear and equipment stores, as well as luxury clothing stores.

With the cooperation of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), several suspects were identified, and LPD officers carried out a search in Chomedey, which resulted in the seizure of $15,000 in cash, as well as $40,000 worth of stolen merchandise allegedly destined for export to Romania.

Laval police say they were able to establish that thesuspects were staying in Canada after applying for asylum. They would stay for a few months before leaving the country.

One of the suspects, Laurentiu Baicu, age 37, was in custody following his arrest. Tiberius Léonard Miron, aged 40, was released with conditions following a court appearance. Claudia Macu, Vijai Alexe and Ionel Nitu, aged between 32 and 42, were released with conditions.

Valter Ionut Alexe, aged 29, and Timotei Ion, aged 27, are still wanted by the police, and an arrest warrant has been issued for them. All are facing multiple charges of shoplifting over $5,000 and receiving stolen goods over $5,000.

Laval trio wrecks an SUV following police chase

Two teenagers and a young adult were arrested by the Laval Police last week following a frantic car chase that started in the parking lot of the Laval Hilton and ended on the front lawn of a residence in Fabreville.

Around 3:30 am, LPD patrollers saw a Honda Civic approach a Toyota Highlander SUV in the parking lot of the Laval Hilton on the edge of Autoroute 15. The officers suspected immediately that an attempted vehicle theft was underway.

Although the police immediately took action to immobilize the suspects, they fled, immediately setting off a chase. The suspects raced along the A-15 service road, Curé Labelle Blvd., Gabriel Blvd. and Dagenais Blvd., until finally the driver lost control.

The suspect vehicle flipped several times, hit a tree and a traffic sign, then landed upside down, wheels in the air in front of a residence on Firmin St. in Fabreville. Not terribly shaken up by the crash, the occupants (two aged 17, while the third was 18) managed to run off on foot.

Two were tracked down by the police and placed in handcuffs, while the last one was located and arrested later that night with the help of a tracking dog belonging to the LPD’s canine squad.

LPD searching for SUV used in attempt on Garda officers

The Laval Police issued a photo recently of a sports utility vehicle they believe was used in an attempt to rob a Garda armored truck in Sainte-Dorothée during the night of June 19-20.

During the incident, two guards with the cash and valuables transport firm turned up for a routine stop at a Caisse Desjardins branch near the corner of Samson Blvd. and Autoroute 13 where they were scheduled to load an ATM.

A suspect opened fire in an apparent attempt to rob the guards and there was an exchange of shots from both sides, although no injuries were reported. The suspect fled on foot, heading along Bord-de-l’Eau Road.

Although the LPD was unable to make an arrest at that time, a later analysis of security camera footage revealed the presence of an SUV in the vicinity at the moment of the crime. Police investigators are now trying to locate the vehicle as well as potential suspects who were possibly inside. Anyone who believes they have useful information can contact the LPD at 450 662-INFO (4636).