Aléo Foundation and CF Montréal award scholarships to young women soccer players

Team Canada/Team Quebec bronze and silver medalist Janet Okeke is from Laval

A young woman from Laval who is showing promise in women’s soccer was awarded a $2,000 scholarship earlier this month by CF Montréal and the Aléo Foundation.

In continuing its commitment to the development of women’s soccer, CF Montréal, in partnership with Aléo, awarded four scholarships to young women soccer players from across the province of Quebec, including 17-year-old Janet Okeke from Laval.

The recipients received their bursaries before the CF Montréal match on Saturday May 6 at Saputo Stadium. Each player received a $2,000 scholarship.

Driving their dreams

According to a statement issued by CF Montréal, the initiative was directly in line with the club’s mission to give back to the community by supporting grassroots women’s soccer while contributing to youth development, and also to be a driver of dreams and emotions for young and talented girls who are passionate about the sport.

Janet Okeke of Laval is seen here in action in the sport she loves best.

To present the scholarships to the recipients, the president and CEO of CF Montréal, Gabriel Gervais, the team’s women’s soccer collaborator at CF Montréal, Amy Walsh, and the executive director of the Fondation Aléo, Patricia Demers, were welcomed to the center of the field to do the honors.

A silver medalist

Janet was a silver medalist with Team Quebec at the Canada Games in Niagara in August 2022, while being selected to the All-Star team for the competition. She was also a bronze medalist with Team Canada at the CONCACAF Under-17 Championships in May 2022.

Janet is currently a member of Soccer Quebec’s Women’s EXCEL Program.

She is a Secondary 5 student in the sport-study program at Georges-Vanier School in Laval. Janet’s goal is to make it to the national U20 team and be recruited by a top American university in the NCAA.

She intends to pursue her studies in the field of business or computer science. Janet previously received two scholarships from the foundation in 2020-21 and 2022-23.