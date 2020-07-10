Additional hand sanitizer health risk warnings from Health Canada

Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers made with industrial-grade ethanol, which is not authorized for use in hand sanitizers, may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check the list regularly for updates.