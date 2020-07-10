Additional hand sanitizer health risk warnings from Health Canada

Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers made with industrial-grade ethanol, which is not authorized for use in hand sanitizers, may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert

Health Canada maintains a list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check the list regularly for updates.

ProductRecalling CompanyNPN or DINLot Number(s)Expiry DateDate Added
Adclean (Technical)Adfast Canada Inc.80098241200423-114854April 2022July 10, 2020
200505-114929May 2022
Frid + Russell Hand SanitizerGreen Dolphin Systems Corp.Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label)All. Lot number not printed on the label.Not printed on the label.July 10, 2020
Germ Eliminator677042 Ontario Ltd. (DBA Donview Manufacturing)80101737150301December 2020July 10, 2020
150302
150304December 2023
Vima-San Hand SanitizerGreen Dolphin Systems Corp.Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on label)All. Lot number not printed on the label.Not printed on the labelJuly 10, 2020
VitalpurLaboratoire Capillaire Guy Décaux801000231 2 3 7 8 9 10Not printed on the labelJuly 10, 2020