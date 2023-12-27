Action Laval’s De Cotis and Piché delivered some Christmas cheer

In the picture from left to right: Aldo Geloso, President Groupe Geloso, Virginie Dufour, MNA for Mille-Îles, Isabelle Piché, councillor for Saint-François, David De Cotis, councillor for Saintt-Bruno, Jean Gagnon, director-general of Centre de bénévolat et moisson Laval, and Christopher Skeete, Quebec MNA for Sainte-Rose.

Action Laval city councillors David De Cotis (Saint-Bruno) and Isabelle Piché (Saint-François) spent most of a morning and an afternoon one day just before Christmas helping to deliver food baskets to needy families all over the Laval region.

The Laval city council colleagues (who are also a husband-and-wife team) volunteered their time and resources to the Centre de bénévolat/Moisson Laval to see that families in Laval that are less fortunate might have some Christmas joy in their lives during the upcoming holidays.

“We wanted to give of our time to see that citizens in need in Laval received what they needed,” said De Cotis, while adding both he and Piché do a fair amount of hands-on volunteering.