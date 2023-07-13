Action Laval delivers half-year report on its accomplishments

Opposition party tabled seven notices of motion in last six months

Over the last six months, elected members of Action Laval tabled seven notices of motion in Laval city council. This was in addition to numerous questions put to the executive-committee as well as to the directors the Société de transport de Laval.

Earlier this month around the year’s half-way mark, Val-des-Arbres city councillor Archie Cifelli, who is Action Laval’s interim-leader, outlined the opposition party’s accomplishments.

Not all motions accepted

City councillor for the district of Saint-Bruno David De Cotis expressed disappointment that the Boyer administration turned down an opportunity proposed by Action Laval that the city take part in a pilot project by Élections Québec to test voting over the internet.

Action Laval also tabled a proposal for the city to create a hotline for architecture and engineering professionals to call the urban planning department so that the processing of files can be made as efficient as possible. However, the proposal was turned down by the Boyer administration.

Sign language motion passes

Action Laval city councillor for Saint-François Isabelle Piché scored a major victory when her proposal to enlarge sign language availability for hearing impaired persons was accepted by city council unanimously. Before then, only the question period was covered by sign language. And finally, Action Laval city councillor for Chomedey Aglaia Revelakis recalled proudly that the Commission on Urban Violence, which council had set up following her suggestion, tabled its report a few weeks ago.