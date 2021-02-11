A step in the right direction for girls’ baseball in Laval

The Tornades join the Association de Baseball Féminin Laval

The Association de baseball féminin Laval (ABFL) has announced that beginning with the 2021 season, the Tornades de Laval girls’ baseball teams will be managed and administered by the ABFL.

“The Association de baseball féminin Laval thought carefully in order to clearly identify the roles and responsibilities of all those involved in a manner as to ensure the smooth operation of girls’ baseball activities in Laval,” said Steven Desaulniers, general manager of the Tornades de Laval.

Up with girls’ baseball

“The development of girls’ baseball in our region is close to our hearts and it is our goal to make it a priority,” he added. The ABFL’s mandate is to provide support while hosting specific programs for the development of female amateur baseball athletes in Laval.

To make registration easier for the upcoming baseball season, the ABFL has placed online a website where registration can be done quickly and efficiently. Registration can be done through these two web addresses: www.tornadesdelaval.com and www.baseballfemininlaval.com.

In a related development, baseball fans and supporters in Laval and elsewhere are currently trying to put together an inter-regional girls’ baseball league for the upcoming baseball season. Although the project got started last year, the COVID-19 pandemic happened and put a stop to efforts temporarily. Teams in 11 regions across the province are currently expressing interest in joining the league, including Laval, Lanaudière, Lac-St-Louis and Montreal.

The demand is there

“The desire to have such a league is very high, and several regions have voiced the need for participation in some kind of league exclusively for girls during forums sponsored by Baseball Québec,” said Patrice Duclos, the immediate-past regional representative from Laval for girls’ baseball.

He said that several regions have noted the difficulty of trying to grow girls’ baseball teams within mixed leagues, especially among the older athletes, with the physical gap between boys and girls being seen especially among pitchers. “The Tornades de Laval teams will be up to playing against their colleagues from the other regions, let us hope, beginning this summer for our U9 to U21 teams,” added Duclos, while noting that the outlook for girls’ baseball in Laval in the coming years is positive.