A-440 closed overnight for repaving from July 28 – 31

Quebec’s highways ministry is advising motorists whose travel plans may include night-time transit on Autoroute 440 that the high-speed axis will be closed in both directions at night from July 28 to 31 to allow asphalting to take place safely.

According to the provincial ministry, the westbound A-440 as well as its entrance and exit ramps between Curé Labelle Blvd. (Route 117) and Exit 22 (A-15/Montréal/St-Jérôme/Boul. Chomedey) will be closed completely between 11 pm and 7 am on July 28 – 29.

On the night of July 29 – 30, the eastbound A-440 and its entrance and exit ramps between Exit 22 and the exit for Industriel Blvd. will be shut between 11 pm and 7 am.

Finally, during the night of July 30 – 31, the eastbound A-440 and its exit and entrance ramps between Exit 22 and Industriel Blvd. will be closed from 10 pm to 4:30 am.

During these operations, motorists heading along the A-440 will be detoured along the autoroute’s service roads.