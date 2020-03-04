440 LINCOLN LAVAL TAKES THE POLE POSITION IN LINCOLN SALES IN QUÉBEC

For a fifth year in a row, the 440 Lincoln Laval dealership has taken first place in sales volume for 2019 for the luxury Lincoln brand in Québec. The prestigious award was presented by Ford Canada during the Montréal International Auto Show in January and accepted by 440 Lincoln Laval sales representative Stéphane Breton. (photo above)

“Thanks to our team of professionals and our customers, 440 Lincoln Laval is holding on to its title of Lincoln brand leader in Québec,” said Sylvain Hogue, President of 440 Lincoln Laval. He continued: “We are very proud of this distinction and will be making every effort to maintain our place at the sales summit. To succeed, we will continue to rely on our reputation for a friendly, personalized and relaxed customer experience. Congratulations to our entire team!”

Reaping the benefits of an exceptional 2019 that marked a defining moment for Lincoln with its totally renewed, luxury product line, the Laval dealership was helped in its efforts to maintain its leadership position by the remarkable popularity of the Aviator Grand Touring, Lincoln’s first plug-in hybrid SUV.

Management of 440 Lincoln Laval also takes this opportunity to highlight the new agreement with Carrefour Laval, during which the centre will display Lincoln vehicles inside the mall for four weeks a year, with sales representatives on site. This showcase complements 440 Lincoln Laval’s Chomedey Boulevard facilities and strengthens the dealership’s presence in the Laval market.