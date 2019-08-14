Symposium de Ste-Rose featured 90 painters, sculptors and artists

Thousands came out to bask in the sun while enjoying the art

Martin C. Barry

Superb weather with lots of sun and just a smidgen of rain provided many residents of Laval as well as visiting tourists with an opportunity to appraise and buy some of Quebec’s finest art, sculptures and paintings during the 24th annual Symposium de Ste-Rose.

Held from July 25 to 28 in Laval’s historic Vieux Sainte-Rose neighbourhood, the exhibition of works by 90 artists from all over Quebec and other areas of eastern Canada was seen by more than 20,000 people.

Weather was great

Carole Faucher, president of the Corporation Rose-Art which sponsors the Symposium de Sainte-Rose, was among the artists exhibiting their works.

“We’re crossing our fingers so that the weather holds out until Sunday,” said Carole Faucher, president of the Corporation Rose-Art which sponsors the event, noting that some rain was forecast for that day.

For this year’s Symposium, the Corporation Rose-Art was able to persuade Quebec film and TV actor Nico Racicot to be the event’s official spokesperson. Racicot is perhaps best known for the role he played in the 2013 French-language film Louis Cyr.

Appreciates fine art

Among those who were out appreciating the many artistic works on the first day of the exhibition was Claude Gagnon of Laval-des-Rapides, who’s been a fan of the Symposium de Ste-Rose for about 15 years.

“Even though it’s hot out now, it does nothing to diminish the talent of all the artists who have come out to participate in this year’s symposium,” he said. “The artists are also taking the time to answer questions when people are curious about their art, which I think is excellent.”

A colourful artist

Among the many artists from Laval was Monique Lafond. Lafond’s impressionistic paintings stand out for the subtlety of their colours. Well-travelled, Lafond exhibited some of the paintings she did after visiting India.

The 2019 Symposium attracted artists from well-beyond the Laval region. Branimir Misic, a former mechanical engineer turned metal sculptor, came all the way from Sherbrooke to participate. His original calling is reflected in the whimsically playful sculptures he creates from recycled metal pieces, including old steel knives, forks and goblets.

A popular art show

Saguenay-born artist Réal Moisan who now lives in Rosemère was among the 90 painters and sculptors who took part in the 2019 Symposium de Sainte-Rose.

Réal Moisan, a painter originally from Quebec’s Saguenay region who now makes his home in Rosemère, takes part in several organized art exhibitions each year, although he is especially fond of the Symposium de Ste-Rose.

“I’ve been taking part in the Symposium for the past thirteen years, and I’ve always found that the quality of the clientele is higher here,” he said.

“The location is particularly beautiful, and the number of people who attend is high.” He said his paintings sell especially well at the Symposium de Ste-Rose and that he looks forward to returning every year.