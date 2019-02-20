McCall MacBain donate $200M

McGill University announced today that it has received the single-largest gift in Canadian history to create a flagship graduate scholarship program thanks to a $200-million donation from longtime University supporters, John McCall MacBain, BA’80, LLD’14, and Dr. Marcy McCall MacBain.

The McCall MacBain Scholarships at McGill will provide outstanding students from Canada and internationally with the opportunity to pursue a master’s or professional degree, combined with a world-class enrichment program. In addition to full funding to cover tuition and fees plus a living stipend, scholars will benefit from mentorship and immersive learning experiences, including retreats, workshops and internships. It will be the most generous and comprehensive graduate scholarship to exist at this level in Canada.

“We are incredibly grateful to John and Marcy McCall MacBain for their visionary support of McGill’s students,” said Principal and Vice-Chancellor Suzanne Fortier. “As McGill prepares to celebrate its Bicentennial in 2021, the McCall MacBain Scholarships embody our vision for McGill’s third century: a place where students become future-ready and prepared to contribute to shaping our rapidly changing world.”

Applications will open in the fall of 2020 to students from across Canada for the inaugural class. McCall MacBain Scholars will begin their studies at McGill in the fall of 2021. The Scholarships will then be expanded to include international students in the third year of operation. Ultimately, the program will build a community of scholars dedicated to solving pressing global issues and complex problems that will improve the lives of others around the world.