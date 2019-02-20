New firehall opens in Laval’s Saint-François district

From the left: Jonathan Dufour, president of the Association des pompiers de Laval Sandra Desmeules, member of Laval executive-committee, René Daigneault, Laval Fire Department Director, Éric Morasse, city councillor for Saint-François, Ricardo Martinez, project leader from Bureau des grands projets de la Ville de Laval, and Yvon Léonard of the Musée des pompiers de Laval.

(TLN) Residents in the eastern half of the City of Laval will be more protected than ever against fire with the opening of a new firehall in the district of Saint-François.

Decentralized plan

In its revised master plan for fire risk coverage 2015-2019, the City of Laval made a commitment to decentralize the Saint-François firehall in order to meet standards which required a minimum of 10 firefighters on the scene of a blaze within 10 minutes of a call, in 90 per cent of cases.

According to the city, this will allow rescue operations to take place more efficiently, while ensuring safe evacuations and minimal losses of property.

Meeting the needs

“The Saint-François firehall was among the investments which were planned for in the revised plan for which an amount of $31 million was allotted to meet the needs of the citizens while taking into account all the risks needing to be covered on our cast territory,” said Mayor Marc Demers.

“I am happy for the citizens of the district of Saint-François and for Councillor Éric Morasse, who since being elected had always supported the construction of this project for the new firehall number 5,” said Sandra Desmeules, who sits on the executive-committee with responsibilities for public security. “This represents an investment of more than $8 million to assure the safety of our citizens.”

New equipment

An improved striking force at the Laval Fire Department will be made possible with new equipment at the Saint-François firehall, including two pumper trucks made for a crew of four firefighters each, and a ladder truck with three firefighters, for a minimum of 11 firefighters at all times.

“Thanks to some new and efficient equipment at the new Saint-François firehall, we will be able to respond for efficiently to the 400 calls and 50 fires per year in this area of Laval,” said René Daigneault, director of the Laval Fire Department.

A portrait of the new firehall

Location: 7900 Marcel-Villeneuve Ave., Saint-François

Building seeking LEED Gold certification

Cost: $8 million

Duration of work: from September 2017 November 2018

Special details: