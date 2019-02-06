Laval to provide subsidies for house foundations

(TLN) On Jan 15, Laval city council adopted a by-law that included $1 million in spending for a program, in conjunction with the Quebec government, to give subsidies to owners of houses whose foundations have been damaged by settling of the soil.

Laval residents who are owners of such buildings have until March 18 to apply for financial assistance of up to two-thirds of the total cost of repairs for a total of $35,000.

Financial relief

“This subsidy will make it possible to offer some important financial relief to Laval residents who are going through difficult times due to damage to the foundations of their property,” says Sainte-Rose city councillor Virginie Dufour who also sits on the executive-committee.

“We are certain that the allotted sums will allow the greatest number of citizens possible who must restore the integrity and security of their building,” she adds.

The Criteria

To qualify for the program: you must be the owner of a residential building with 1 to 4 units; you must have had the necessary work done no more than 1 year before the coming into effect of the present by-law, or you anticipate getting the work done following acceptance of your application and issuing of the construction permit; you must have spent or anticipate expenses of at least $5,000 for the work; you must have installed or foresee installing at least 1 stake; you must have applied for a construction permit.