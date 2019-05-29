Laval Police’s 2019 dog calendar raises $41,736

(TLN) On May 24, members of the Laval Police Department turned over a cheque to the Fondation Martin-Matte for $41,736 collected from sales of the 2019 LPD canine squad calendar.

This marked the 10th year the popular calendar has raised money for the foundation which provides assistance to victims of head trauma.

“It is with great pride that we mark today a decade of involvement with victims of head trauma,” said Laval Police chief Pierre Brochet. The LPD has been involved with the cause since the death of former canine squad officer Éric Lavoie, who passed away following a head trauma.

“The determination and loyalty of the police dog handlers in Laval towards the foundation touches me deeply,” said foundation founder and spokesperson Martin Matte.

“An enormous thank-you to all the police officers, to the sponsors and purchasers of this beautiful calendar. You are helping to improve life for many people who greatly need it.”