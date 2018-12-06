March of Dimes donates tablets to galileo Adult Centre students

March of Dimes Canada Assistive Mobile Technology Initiative have awarded five SIS Galileo Adult Education students with a free Smart tablet each! On Friday November 16th the students attended the March of Dimes “Opening Doors for Accessibility” fundraiser luncheon where Galileo students celebrated their win with selected recipients from across Montreal. Leonard Baker, CEO and director of the March of Dimes Canada, personally awarded each student with an authentication certificate, which gives the students access to ordering free hardware and software unique to their individual needs, style and taste.

In order to be considered for the tablet, each student had to write their story. Their story had to explain how the assistive technology would improve their day to day living and overall make it easier for them to communicate and research. Our students face various physical and/or development disabilities and challenges, by winning these tablets it will aid them to be more independent, able to work, learn and participate fully in their community. March of Dimes Canada believes that everyone, regardless of physical or financial challenges deserves the same opportunities. Its mandate to serve the broader needs of all adults with physical disabilities, regardless of whether the disability was a result of a disability at birth, the polio virus, an accident, or even due to aging.Congratulations to all the winners; Gabriel Rodzen, Caterina Pupo, Alexander Ponte, Nicolas Mariano and Concetta Barbieri. A huge thank you to all participating teachers and the March of Dimes representatives Lisa Slipetz and Mary Lynne Stewart as well as Montreal representative Wendy Singer.