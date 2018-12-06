LPD Blue – December 5th, 2018

Cynthia Abraham

Police Seek To Identify Harassment Suspect

Dec 1 – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who committed multiple acts of harassment against a woman in Ste-Dorothée.

The first incident occurred at 10 p.m. on October 30 as the victim was leaving work to go join friends. She noticed a man in a car following her. He eventually drove up alongside her car and took a picture of her.

The next morning, she found a threatening note stuck to the windshield of her car.

More recently, on both November 19 and November 22, the suspect came to knock on her front door.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, between the ages of 25 and 35. He is approximately 6 feet (1.83 m) tall. During one of the incidents, the suspect wore a black coat, a black hooded shirt, and a dark-coloured baseball cap, as well as RayBan-type sunglasses.

Anyone with information that can help identify or locate this individual is urged to contact police and speak confidentially with an officer via their info-line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or 911, and mention file LVL 181031 019.

Snow Plow Collision Claims Life

Nov 28 – A 62-year old woman was killed last Wednesday morning, when she was struck by a snow plow.

The incident took place in the parking lot of the Shell gas station where she worked. She was on a break from her job when the accident happened.

The driver of the snow plow never saw the woman, say police. He was treated at the scene for shock but was not taken to hospital. He is not currently facing criminal charges.

First elements of proof recovered at the scene did not reveal a criminal intent or event, police reported, however, an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident.

The victim’s injuries were fatal.

The accident is also being investigated by the CNESST since the woman was fatally injured at her workplace.

According to SAAQ statistics, accidents involving snow-clearing vehicles are on the rise. Last winter, there were 776 incidents in the province involving snow plows, compared to 670 incidents the year before.

In both 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 winters, there were a total of 3 fatal accidents involving a snow-clearing vehicle.

Police Arrest 86-Year-Old Ex-Boyfriend

Nov 26 – Police were called to Manoir Laval, a seniors’ residence located on Boul. de l’Avenir, last Monday afternoon when a violent situation developed between two residents.

A 77-year-old woman was being held at knifepoint by another resident, an 86-year-old man, her former boyfriend.

According to police, the two had previously been in a relationship, but were no longer together. Officers arrived on the scene and diffused the situation calmly.

The victim suffered minor cuts to her hand. The injuries were not life-threatening.

The aggressive elderly ex was peacefully subdued, handcuffed and arrested. He was detained and questioned by investigators. He is facing charges of armed assault, false imprisonment, and making death threats.