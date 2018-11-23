Steel Industry celebrates 20th Anniversary

TLN

On Thursday November 8, the Canadian Institute of Steel Construction celebrated their 20th anniversary of the Design Awards for Excellence in Steel Construction, at the “Salle des Spectacles” of the Casino de Montréal, offering a welcoming cocktail and a 4-course gourmet dinner coupled with music from a jazz-trio. The evening was animated by Stéphanie Levesque (tv host, columnist, author).

Hellen Christodoulou, Ph.D, B.L., LL.B, M.B.A, is the Director General of the Canadian Institute of Steel Construction and in charge for the province of Quebec; the institute is the voice of all the steel construction industry in Canada, actively engaged in building a prosperous, sustainable and globally competitive construction sector with ability, vision and leadership to meet growing construction needs.

The 20th Anniversary theme was “A TRIBUTE TO THE STEEL INDUSTRY – AN IMPORTANT LEGACY FOR QUEBEC”, showcasing the leadership and contribution of the steel industry to the Quebec and the Canadian economy, as well as its North American and International footprint. The steel construction industry is dynamic, and important to Quebec and is constantly evolving; the steel construction industry employs some 17,000 people in more than 1,300 fabrication and erection companies, representing more than 8% of the manufacturing sector.

At this annual event the Institute rewards Québec teams who carry out exceptional projects in steel, showcasing complex and innovative steel construction projects for their beauty, uniqueness and originality. Each year, professionals and key stakeholders in the world of steel construction submit their projects.

105 Nominations were received this year, out of which 38 finalists were picked and finally a distinguished jury of renown Architects and Engineers, selected by Dr. Christodoulou, selected 1 winner for each of the 12 categories. Magnificent videos of the 12 categories were shown during the evening, naming the winner at the end. Plaques were presented to the winning teams, as congratulations and special recognition by the industry.

The fabricator of the year, selected amongst peers was awarded a beautiful portrait representing this year’s theme, prepared by the talented artist Patricia Lagopatis. A donation was also made by the Institute to the Centre for handicap children “Petite Échelle” and the winner of the raffle took home a beautiful painting, donated by the renown artist Katerina Mertikas.