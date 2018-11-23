LPD Blue – November 21st, 2018

Cynthia Abraham

Police Urge Drivers to Be Safe During Holidays

Nov 19 – Laval police have once again teamed up with Operation Nez Rouge to promote safe and unimpaired driving during the coming holiday season.

Nez Rouge’s driver escort services will be available on the weekends of November 30-December 1, and from December 6 to 31, from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Police presence on the roads will be increased during the next few weeks.

Driver Accidentally Smashes Store Front

Nov 18 – Police and firefighters were called to the scene of a car accident early Sunday morning that destroyed a store front located on Jaffa St. in Fabreville.

The incident occurred shortly before 8:15 a.m.

The driver of the car, a woman in her thirties, apparently accidentally accelerated forward rather than in reverse as she intended. The vehicle smashed into the building and destroyed the store front of LysAir Mecanic, one of the companies located on the first floor.

Firefighters secured the building and examined the condition of the structure, which suffered damages estimated above $30,000.

The dyslexic driver is an employee of one of the neighbouring businesses.

Drug Raids Net 14 Arrests

Nov 15 – Two sites in Laval were among the dozen sites raided in an anti-drug operation involving five police forces which targeted a biker gang linked to the Hells Angels. Officers from Granby, Quebec City, Laval, Montreal, and the Sûreté du Québec participated in the operation.

The focus of the task force was the Minotaures West-Montreal, a biker gang apparently formed last year.

Police arrested 14 suspects and tallied a sizeable seizure including 50 pounds of marijuana, 11 kilograms of cocaine, 75 grams of heroin, and approximately 600,000 methamphetamine pills. They also seized and AK47 assault rifle, seven other firearms, and nearly $125,000 in cash, as well as clothing and other items bearing the Minotaures logo.

Police Seek Victims of Sexual Predator

Nov 14 – Laval police are turning to the public in an effort to find potential victims of a sex crime suspect who has been in custody for several weeks.

Hamza Sabr, 23, was arrested on October 18 after allegedly exposing himself to multiple victims who were jogging along a bike path. He is also alleged to have groped a woman after offering her a cigarette. He is facing charges of sexual assault and indecent acts, as well as breach of conditions.

Police believe that Sabr had other victims. They are urged to contact police and speak confidentially with an officer via the police info-line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or 911 and mention file LVL 180722-004.

Two Pedestrians Struck in Two Accidents

Nov 8 – Police are still investigating two collisions with pedestrians that occurred on November 8 within 15 minutes of each other.

The first took place on Favreau St. in Chomedey near Boul. St-Martin. A senior citizen was crossing the road when she was struck by a vehicle. The 73-year-old victim was conscious while being transported to hospital, but she later succumbed to her wounds.

A quarter of an hour later, a 66-year-old man was hit by a car while crossing Boul. Lévesque at Montée Saint-François in St-Vincent-de-Paul. He was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Dim lighting or poor visibility may have been a factor in both accidents.