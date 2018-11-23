Hard rock draws generous donations in Christmas toy drive

Martin C. Batty

The sound and fury of heavy metal and hard rock – with a dose of Alice Cooper-style theatrics tossed in – helped raise thousands of dollars worth of children’s Christmas toys for Saint Justine’s Hospital during a benefit event held last Saturday night at Juliano’s Resto Bar on Saint-Martin Blvd. in Chomedey.

Called called Rockin’ for Kids, it was a night of amazing rock talent and stars, filled with great talent such as tributes to the Tragically Hip, AC/DC, Alice Cooper, as well as the organizers’ favourite band, The Damn Truth.

The entry fee was simply a brand new toy. “I need help putting smiles on children’s faces,” said chief organizer Lora Di Mora, before inviting the Laval News to drop by to see for ourselves. This wasn’t the first time she’d organized a Christmas toys charitable event.

For St-Justine’s Hospital

While various charitable groups have benefited in the past, this year she decided to hold the event for Saint Justine’s so that the children confined there during the upcoming Christmas holidays will have toys all the same.

“I’ve been doing this for around 15 years now,” she said in an interview. “I just love seeing children happy.” It was the first time that Di Mora, who lives in Montreal’s Borough of Rivière-des-Prairies/Pointe-aux-Trembles, staged the drive in Laval.

Just after 6 pm last Saturday evening when the event was getting underway, more than 200 toys had been collected, with many more donations to be received as the night wore on. For anyone who would like to make a donation of new toys to the cause, Lora can be contacted by e-mail at ldimora@colonialelegance.com.