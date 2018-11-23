Fourth Edition of the Laval’s Play Inside Expo

TLN

In Laval, rain or shine, all year-round, there’s always something to do to entertain the whole family, to have fun together and make great discoveries. The Play Inside Expo that will take place on November 24 and 25 at the Cosmodome will give visitors a preview of the wide range of indoor activities offered in Laval. It’s the perfect venue to find great ideas for all kinds of family activities.

Fifteen tourist attractions will participate in this fourth edition of the Play Inside Expo. Visitors will have the opportunity to discover or rediscover that in Laval, they can live amazing experiences at unique attractions located within a radius of only a few kilometres.

Admission is free at the Play Inside Expo where visitors will be able to try fun stimulating activities and plan their next family outings. Among the activities, parents and children will be invited to test their tightrope walker skills at the iSaute booth, wear a white coat and make some scientific experiments guided by the instructors of Armand-Frappier Museum, surf without getting wet at the Maeva Surf booth, test their knowledge about drinking water with the C.IEAU (Water Interpretation Centre) experts, explore the outer space at the Cosmodôme, try the climbing wall that Clip ‘n climb has installed in the exhibition place, and much more.

“In addition to providing an excellent opportunity for families to spend time together, the Play Inside Expo is the perfect venue where to find a wide range of unique gift ideas for the upcoming Holiday season. Laval is home to many indoor attractions for the whole family. It’s the perfect destination where to spend some fun-filled time together, says Geneviève Roy, President and General Manager of Tourisme Laval.

To learn more, visit Play Inside Expo

November 24 and 25, 2018

At Cosmodôme, 2150 Autoroute des Laurentides (Highway 15), Laval, H7T 2T8

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Free admission

