Laval’s mayor meets officials from new CAQ government

(TLN) Laval mayor Marc Demers had the opportunity recently to meet face-to-face with Minister Delegated for Transport Chantal Rouleau, as well as Minister of Finance and Minister for the Metropolitan Region Éric Girard and Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete.

Accompanied by Duvernay-Pont Viau city councillor and executive-committee vice-president Stéphane Boyer, and Marc-Aurèle-Fortin city councillor Gilbert Dumas who oversees mass transit issues in the region, the officials discussed the priorities for Laval with regards to transportation, as well as the financing of sports and cultural activities infrastructures in Laval.