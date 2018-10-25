LPD blue October 24, 2018

Cynthia Abraham

Police Investigate Fatal Car Crash

Oct 20 – A man in his forties died after his SUV collided head-first with a minivan on Boul. Lévesque early Saturday morning.

Laval police are trying to determine the events that led up to the crash.

A young girl aboard the minivan was not injured by the collision but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the minivan suffered serious injuries to his lower body, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor.

Early-Morning Drug Raid Nets a Dozen Arrests

Oct 17 –Police raided eight residences and a business in Laval and the North Shore early Wednesday morning as part of an anti-drug operation.

The searches took place in Laval, Rosemere, Mirabel and Ste-Sophie.

Around 150 police officers took part in the operation, which targeted cocaine and methamphetamine traffickers.

Police arrested 12 people between the ages of 25 and 40, two of whom were previously known to police. They are scheduled to appear in the Laval courthouse on Thursday.

The raids were the culmination of a year-long investigation that started in October 2017.

Illegal Pot Shop Shut Down

Oct 11 – Police shut down an illegal cannabis dispensary in Chomedey and arrested the 2 men who were running it. The illicit pot vendors were operating out of the Vapexperts store located at 1228 Boul. Curé-Labelle.

Laval police officers from the Drug and Morality squad collaborated with SQ officers on the investigation, along with officers from St-Jérôme and Trois-Rivières.

The raid yielded a modest seizure: more than 400g of cannabis, over $12,000 in cash as well as cannabis-derived products.

The suspects were arraigned at the Laval courthouse and released. They are scheduled to appear again in court on December 14.