LPD blue: Catalytic Converter Thieves Caught

Oct 19 – Laval police arrested two suspects in connection with a wave of catalytic converter thefts that occurred in Laval in April 2018. A similar wave of thefts had also occurred in Montreal and Longueuil.

The thieves were caught red-handed, captured by video surveillance, as they stole a catalytic converter from a truck in Laval. Police arrested 38-year-old Carl Savoie and 25-year-old Miguel Gagnon near the scene of the crime.

Both suspects were arraigned at the Laval courthouse on multiple charges.

Gagnon was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court again on December 4. Savoie was detained overnight for a bail hearing.