Laval earns five stars for water quality

Laval residents can now boast that they drink tap water of the highest quality. During a recent symposium on water management held in Sainte-Hyacinthe, the City of Laval’s three drinking water treatment stations received a five-star rating.

“Since the beginning of this rating system, the Sainte Rose station has always obtained the highest distinction,” said Pierre Cullen, director of Laval’s water services, noting that the city’s Chomedey water station also was cited for water quality following renovations in recent years.