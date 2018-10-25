Attempted Murder Suspect Turns Himself In

Oct 19 – Laval police issued a statement confirming that a suspect wanted for attempted murder is now in custody.

Levon Mirzoian, 28, wanted in connection with the shooting of a Laval resident last August, turned himself in.

Mirzoain, who possesses both Canadian and American citizenships, had fled to the United States shortly after the shooting. He turned himself in to Canadian border officials last Thursday, following the media coverage of his international arrest warrant.

Laval police were collaborating with the FBI and RCMP to locate the suspect.

Police allege Mirzoian was involved in a non-fatal shooting last August 31, at a residence under renovation on Bruno St. in Chomedey.

The 32-year-old victim was shot multiple times, but the wounds were not lethal and he survived.

Police say the victim’s children were also the target of death threats made by the suspect during the incident.

Levon Mirzoian was arraigned at the Laval courthouse on charges of attempted murder and uttering death threats.