Three Laval student-athletes awarded bursaries by FAEQ

(TLN)

Three promising young athletes from Laval were among a group of 29 student-athletes who were recently awarded bursaries by the Foundation for Athletic Excellence (FAEQ) as part of the 21st edition of the Hydro-Québec Bursary Program, presented at the Lion d’Or in Montreal.

Three award categories

There were three bursary types awarded: 19 Academic Excellence bursaries to reward outstanding scholastic achievement, 9 Academic and Athletic Support bursaries to promote the successful balance of athletic and academic pursuits, and 1 Perseverance bursary to commend exemplary attitude in the face of difficult circumstances.

“Hydro-Québec has been a loyal partner, deeply committed to Québec’s future athletes, for the past 21 years and we’re thrilled and honoured to have their partnership,” said FAEQ President Claude Chagnon. “The importance of the Hydro-Québec Bursary Program is undeniable: numerous bursary recipients have gone on to become Olympians and Paralympians.

“The Hydro-Québec Bursary Program honours student-athletes between 11 to 22 years of age, who have been identified as Hopeful or Elite athletes,” he continued. “The goal of the program is to make a significant difference in their athletic progress at precisely the time in their careers when they need it most.”

Some past FAEQ winners

At various points in their careers, Hydro-Québec bursaries have made a financial difference to these Olympic medallists: Joannie Rochette (Figure Skating), Jennifer Abel, Meaghan Benfeito and RoselineFilion (Diving), Christine Girard (Weightlifting), Antoine Valois-Fortier (Judo), François-Louis Tremblay (Short-track Speed Skating), and Karine Sergerie (Taekwondo). World Champions Erik Guay (Alpine Skiing) and Laurence Vincent-Lapointe (Sprint Canoeing) also earned Hydro-Québec bursaries, in addition to Paralympians Alexandre Dupont (Para Athletics), Philippe Ouellet (Para Swimming), and Maude Jacques (Wheelchair Basketball).

Student-athletes must have in mind an after-career plan, an objective which is often supported by secondary school, college or university level studies. In addition to having been identified as Hopeful or Elite level calibre by their respective sport federations, student-athletes must be able to represent Canada through their sport at the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games or World Championships. In every region where it operates, Hydro-Québec awards a bursary to a deserving student-athlete.

The winners from Laval

Jessica Beauchemin / Water-polo

D.O.B: 18 September 2003 – Laval

Bursary amount: $2,000

She has excelled at water polo both in Quebec and in events held in California USA

She is current in Secondary 4 at École Georges-Vanier

Jessica hopes to be recruited by Team Canada for the next Olympic Games. She also hopes to obtain a sports bursary at a U.S. university. She would like to have a career in a sports-related domain.

Cynthia St-Georges / Curling

D.O.B: 25 July 2001– Laval

Bursary amount: $2,000

A Silver medal winner at the Canadian junior championships

A Gold medalist at the Quebec junior championships

She is currently studying natural sciences at Collège Montmorency with a grade average of 81 per cent in Secondary 5 at École Georges-Vanier

Cynthia is known for keeping her cool on the rink during stressful plays. She hopes to reach the big times in curling, such as such as the Scotties and the Olympic Games. She would like to study medicine (pediatrics) at McGill University or University of Sherbrooke.

Laurie St-Georges / Curling

23 August 1997– Laval

Bursary amount: $2,000