LPD Blue October 10, 2018

Seeking Suspect Who Made Death Threats

Sep 29 – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect alleged to have made death threats to a pair of volunteers putting up electoral signs on August 30 in Chomedey.

The incident occurred at 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of boulevards Souvenir and l’Avenir. Two volunteers for the CAQ team were putting up and repairing posters for their political party representatives when the suspect walked by and told them not to bother fixing the sign since he would come back later and tear it down.

The death threat was allegedly uttered when one of the volunteers pulled out their phone and took the man’s picture. In response, the suspect used his own cell phone to photograph the license plate on the volunteer’s vehicle and declared, “Your life is over. I know where you live. I’m coming, I have contacts. You’re going to die.”

The suspect is described as a white male between the age of 45 and 55. He is approximately 1.73 m (5’8”) tall and weighs about 75 kg (165 lbs).

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a red Miller High Life cap, black pants, a jean jacket, and red sneakers.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity can relate it confidentially to Laval police by calling 450-662-INFO (4636) or 911, and mentioning file LVL 180830 060.

Fourth Homicide in Laval

Sep 26 – Laval police are investigating the fourth homicide to occur on the island this year.

Police responded after shots were fired on Boul. Levesque E, last Tuesday night around 8 p.m.

The victim, 46-year-old Sebastien Vena, had been shot once while he was standing outside Fusion restaurant, and a second time as he retreated back inside. Vena later succumbed to his wounds and died in hospital.

The file was handed over to the Sûreté du Québec when it was established that Vena had ties to organized crime, specifically the Hells Angels.

Laval Police questioned witnesses and secured the scene. They remained at the site working alongside SQ investigators. Authorities have no leads on any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Laval police via their Info-Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or the SQ at 1 800 659-4264.

Laval Police Bike Patrol Conclude 17th Season

Oct 2 – The Laval Police bike brigade was established in 2001. In 2018 they were out on their bikes from May 17 to September 15, patrolling Laval’s many green spaces.

During their 17th season, Laval’s officers on bikes attended to 5820 interventions in all. They responded to more than 200 calls and handed out 1250 tickets.

Over the summer the cycling coppers made 308 arrests, including 207 arrests for drug-related offenses.

They also participated in more than 80 cultural events and festivals over the course of their season, such as Laval’s annual FireFighters Festival, fête de la famille, Lebanese and Armenian festival, as well as numerous community festivals.