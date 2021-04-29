19-year-old targeted in attempted murder in Auteuil

The silence on a quiet residential street in Laval’s Auteuil district was rudely shattered on Wednesday afternoon during an incident the Laval Police are describing as an attempt to murder a 19-year-old man.

According to the LPD, the target of the attempt had just left his home on Bellerose Blvd. East around 1:30 pm when a vehicle approached him near de Tolède and Marc streets.

The police say shots were fired several times from inside the car, striking the victim at least once in the upper body.

Despite his injuries, he made it on his own to Cité de la Santé hospital, from where he was later transferred to another hospital in Montreal better equipped to treat him.

According to the LPD, his injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspects’ vehicle, which quickly fled the scene, is described as a grey sedan.

On Wednesday afternoon, the police established a security perimeter around the crime scene to gather clues as to where the suspects went.