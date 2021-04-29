Thursday, April 29, 2021
spot_img
HomeBreaking News
Breaking NewsLocal NewsPolice

19-year-old targeted in attempted murder in Auteuil

Martin C. Barry
By Martin C. Barry

The silence on a quiet residential street in Laval’s Auteuil district was rudely shattered on Wednesday afternoon during an incident the Laval Police are describing as an attempt to murder a 19-year-old man.

According to the LPD, the target of the attempt had just left his home on Bellerose Blvd. East around 1:30 pm when a vehicle approached him near de Tolède and Marc streets.

The police say shots were fired several times from inside the car, striking the victim at least once in the upper body.

Despite his injuries, he made it on his own to Cité de la Santé hospital, from where he was later transferred to another hospital in Montreal better equipped to treat him.

According to the LPD, his injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspects’ vehicle, which quickly fled the scene, is described as a grey sedan.

On Wednesday afternoon, the police established a security perimeter around the crime scene to gather clues as to where the suspects went.

Previous articleYounger employees suffer anxiety from excessive videoconference meetings, says survey
Martin C. Barry
Martin C. Barryhttp://www.lavalnews.ca
Journalist with the Laval News since 2005. During his 24 years covering political and community issues in the Montreal region, Marty has won numerous journalism awards from the Quebec Community Newspapers Association for written coverage as well as for photography. marty@newsfirst.ca

Related Articles

Weather

Latest Articles

Load more
TLN Logo

Serving English Laval since 1993

450.978.9999

info@newsfirst.ca

304-3860 Notre-Dame Laval, Qc. H7V 1S1

Latest articles

Popular Categories

MORE STORIES

Younger employees suffer anxiety from excessive videoconference meetings, says survey

LPD officers presented medals for bravery and courage

New CSSL grade school being built on Souvenir Road