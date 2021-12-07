18 year old was shot last night while in Laval

An 18-year-old was shot and wounded yesterday when a gunman opened fire through the window of a Laval municipal library in the middle of the evening.

The impact of the bullet in the window was clearly visible

The shots rang out shortly after 7 p.m. at the Philippe-Panneton municipal library in the Laval-Ouest sector.

The assailant, who was outside, shot through the window, hitting an 18-year-old who was inside, said Stéphanie Beshara, a spokeswoman for the Laval Police Service.

The Philippe-Panneton Municipal Library is located in the Laval-West sector on Arthur-Sauvé Boulevard, near Sainte-Rose Boulevard.

Wounded in the lower body, he was taken to a hospital, but there is no fear for his life. The young victim is known to police circles, said Constable Beshara.

At that time, the library was still open. According to TVA Nouvelles, several employees and four other users were inside.

No one else was injured, said an attendant at the scene.

At least four shots, was clearly visible from the outside.

The gunman fled after unloading his weapon.

This new shooting adds to a long list of events involving firearms since the beginning of the year in the Greater Montreal area.

Last week, a 20-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being shot in

the heart of a residential neighborhood in Montreal’s Anjou borough.

Hani Ouahdi, known by his rapper name El DZairy, became the 32nd homicide victim in Montreal in 2021.

Always younger

In the same event that night, a 17-year-old was also shot in the upper body, but his life is out of danger.

Since the beginning of the year, armed violence between young people has also claimed the lives of three teenagers, all aged 16 and under, in the metropolis.