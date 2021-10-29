18-year-old female hurt in Chomedey police chase

Quebec’s investigative Bureau des Enquêtes Indépendantes (BEI) has launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding a car chase last week involving the Laval Police Department, which ended with a crash and injuries near the corner of Cartier Blvd. and 70th Ave. in Chomedey.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday Oct. 20, officers from the LPD believed they had located a vehicle that had been reported stolen in a commercial parking lot on Curé-Labelle Blvd. earlier.

When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver refused to stopo, according to the BEI. Following a brief chase that lasted around a minute, the driver of the car reportedly lost control and struck at least one parked vehicle and then a lamppost.

Seen here on the morning of Oct. 20 near the corner of 69th and 70th avenues. and Cartier Blvd. in Chomedey are the remains of the vehicle badly damaged during the brief police chase that took place near there around 1:30 am. (Photo: Martin C. Barry, Newsfirst Multimedia)

An 18-year-old female passenger was seriously injured in the collision, according to the investigators. The injured woman was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In accordance with BEI protocols, the Sûreté du Québec is conducting a parallel investigation.

Working under the supervision of the BEI, SQ investigators are looking into the circumstances leading to the crash. Five BEI investigators were on the scene last week, assisted by the SQ.

70-something bicyclist dies following car collision

A bicycle rider in his mid-70s was declared dead following a road accident on Oct. 19 during which he was struck by a car around the Samson Blvd. overpass over Autoroute 13.

Around 5 pm, for reasons accident investigators were unable to explain, the cyclist had gone off the roadside bicycling path into the car lanes. Shortly after this, a woman in her 30s driving along struck the bicycle and its driver.

Although the victim was transported to hospital, he was declared dead by the end of the evening. The driver of the car was also treated for shock in hospital.

Stolen cars driven by Laval men recovered in eastern Ontario

In a recent news release, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers conducting a traffic stop intercepted a stolen vehicle, and that the investigation revealed that a male driver from Laval was in possession of a stolen 2019 Lexis SUV from Toronto.

Shortly after this, OPP officers stopped a second stolen SUV, a 2017 model from Toronto, being driven by an adult male. Both drivers were taken into custody.

According to a release issued by the Ontario provincial force, Jerry-Pierre Beau-Boeuf, 26, of Laval was arrested and charged with possession of property worth over $5000 obtained by crime.

The report said he was found to have been driving a motor vehicle without a license, while also failing to provide police with identification.

In the meantime, Jeanslee Alexis, 25, also of Laval, was arrested and charged with possession of property worth more than $5000 obtained by crime.

He was charged with driving a motor vehicle without a driver’s licence, and failing to provide identification.

Both accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Alexandria, Ontario on Dec.1.