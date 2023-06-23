17 suspects arraigned on narcotics charges at Laval Courthouse

A total of 17 suspects from Laval, the North Shore and the Lower Laurentians were arrested and arraigned at the Palais de Justice in Laval on Thursday after being charged by police with participating in a narcotics trafficking network involving large quantities of cocaine and unregulated cannabis.

Eighty police officers, including some from the Laval Police Dept., took part in the operation, which was overseen by the Sûreté du Québec, along with police from Deux-Montagnes, Saint-Eustache, Blainville, Saint-Jérôme and Mirabel.

Police believe the network was affiliated with the Hells Angels motorcycle club, which has well-known organized crime links.

The operation was the culmination of efforts which started with police raids conducted in November 2021 and March 2022 when investigators seized 100 kilos of cocaine while executing a search warrant in a building on de Fontenay St. in Laval’s Pont-Viau sector.

Also seized during the searches were five handguns, two silencers, three ammunition clips, more than 90 lbs. of cannabis, two cocaine processing presses, nearly $200,000 in cash, seven vehicles, eight Rolex watches worth an estimated $150,000, and eight computer servers for mining cryptocurrency.

The list of those arrested includes: Luis David Roy-De Rodriguez, 30, who is notable for being the son of the Quebec actor and vocalist Gildor Roy.

The City of Laval’s courthouse on Saint-Martin Blvd.

Others on the list: Martin Dazé, 36, Cédrick Cazzetta-Parent, 30, Timothy Taylor, 44, Patrick Brière, 46, Marc-André Joannette-Casimir, 40, Danny Legault, 50, Damien Néron-Lacroix, 32, Marc-André Hamel, 36, Henriette Aoun Abou-Arrage, 70, Roula Barak, 50, Samira Oarab, 41, Ghizlane Ouarab, 38, Abdelilah Et-Taib, 26, Konstantinos Stathopoulos, 31, Christian Rufiange, 39, and Sandra Abou-Arrage, 42.

Still being sought by the police were Steve Abou-Arrage, 51, and Andy Abou-Arrage, 30, who (according to La Presse) are connected to Lebanese organized crime figures in the Montreal region.