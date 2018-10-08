New Seniors’ Housing Project Announced

(TLN)

Officials with the community organization “Les Habitation Le Repère” were pleased last week to announce details on the progress of their community seniors housing project.

This residential project for senior citizens with moderately diminished autonomy is being led by residents of Laval who were preoccupied by the precarious situation of seniors and their difficulty in finding housing that is affordable and adequate for their needs.

In all, 141 housing units will be provided in a 10-storey building through the project on a site at 3270 St-Elzéar, between boulevards St‑Elzéar, Chomedey, Daniel-Jonhson and Autoroute 440. The area is served by public transit and is a few minutes away from Laval’s main hospital: Cité de la santé.

Demographic changes

It should be remembered that Laval, like other communities, is exposed to the demographic shock from the aging of its population. In June 2016, the school of urban planning and architecture at the University of Montreal commented on the situation in Laval.

“The inventory of housing on the territory is relatively weak, while a third of households devote more than 30 per cent of their revenue to housing themselves,” they said. “Thus it should come as no surprise to learn that 526 persons have already expressed their interest for the project, as witnessed by the long waiting list.”

According to Mayor Marc Demers, the City of Laval “has supported this project of 141 housing units by basing its decision on recommendations of the CCU. We also supported it financially because not only is there a drastic need in the midst of our community, but we are also a MADA city (Municipalité amies des aînés).

More powers sought

“Already the numerous demands for this project demonstrate forcefully the necessity for Laval to obtain more powers in matters concerning housing,” Demers added. “It is urgent for the city to sign an agreement over several years with the next provincial government in order to have all the autonomy necessary to answer to the imposing needs expressed, as witnessed by the long waiting list for the new affordable housing units.”

A project like this would not be possible without solid partners. This is why the governing council, consisting of Danae Savides and Claire Lachance as well as Raymond Monette, Nicolas Liounis, Martin Côté, Savas Fortis and Daniel Proulx, wished to salute the commitment of the City of Laval, which supported the initiative as presented to the Société d’habitation du Québec, another essential partner.

Years in the making

“The unveiling of this project is the culmination of several years of efforts which led to cooperation and collaboration between the various organizations,” said board president Danae Savides. “A project like this is an important answer to the housing needs of elderly people with medium and low revenue in Laval.

“This is why we want to thank all those who supported this project,” she continued. “We want especially to thank the City of Laval, as well as the MNA for Ste-Dorothée Jean Habel who received the support of the minister responsible for Laval Francine Charbonneau and the minister for housing Lise Thériault.”

When completed, the project will have 129 3 ½ room apartments, but also nine 4 ½ room apartments and three studios. The architectural firm handling it is Campanella & Associés. The project is expected to be completed by the spring of 2020.