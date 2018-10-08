Laval Senior Citizens Week from Oct. 10 – 21

It’s the 29th year the city has a program of activities for the week

Quebec Minister for Senior Citizens Francine Charbonneau joined Laval city councillor Christiane Yoakim who also deals with senior citizens issues for the unveiling on Sept. 13 of the program of activities for the 2018 Laval Senior Citizens Week, which is taking place Oct. 10 – 21.

Making life better

This will be the 29th year that the city holds this event in conjunction with around 20 senior citizens’ groups around Laval. “The quality life of senior citizens is at the heart of our priorities,” said Charbonneau.

“We know that the seniors of Quebec would like to age at home while remaining active and autonomous, and while remaining part of society. Collectively we must pursue our efforts in order to encourage this willingness, while supporting the participation and social inclusion of senior citizens.”

Efforts for seniors

Yoakim said, “The annual rendez-vous which is Laval Senior Citizens Week allows the City of Laval to see all its efforts to help seniors come out in the form of concrete events that encourage active aging, while improving health and assuring the security and promoting the participation of seniors in all aspects of community, cultural and economic life.

“It’s with this view that Laval Senior Citizens Week offers services to seniors by proposing again this year a varied program of activities and that enriching and entertaining,” she added.

Calendar of activities

The calendar of this year’s Laval Senior Citizens Week has more than 50 activities, including shows (a major one features singer Bruno Pelletier), exhibitions, conferences, workshops on horticulture and art, as well as sports activities. Also, the Laval public library network is offering its own senior citizens week activities bringing together grandparents and children.

The program of activities is available at City of Laval offices, at the library branches, at the multiservice desk at 1333 Chomedey Blvd., in community centres or on the web at www.evenements.laval.ca. For even more information, go to lewww.aines.laval.ca.