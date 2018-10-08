Demers pledges support for Davie Canada and Metalium

Renata Isopo, Special to The Laval News

On Thursday, September 20, at the Metalium plant in Laval, Mayor Marc Demers in the presence of Pierre Drapeau – president of L’Association des Fournisseurs de Chantier Davie Canada, Frederik Boisvert – vice president, public relations, at Davie, Canada, and Simon Albert – vice-president of Metalium, announced his support for the largest Quebec and Canadian maritime shipbuilding plant and for all the shipbuilder’s suppliers and employees residing in Laval.

Laval has partnered with Davie Canada since 2012, considering that suppliers and employees of the shipbuilder are situated on Laval territory. More than $6 million in contracts and employment was earmarked to revitalize the suffering plant.

An important Laval plant, Metalium was a key partner in the delivery of the Asterix, the first support marine ship of service to the Canadian marines in more than 50 years, and the first ship to be delivered by a Canadian shipbuilder in more than 20 years.

In the framework of the international call to tender for the construction of the new cruise ship, the CTMA VACANCIER, Laval suppliers are demanding Quebec content of 50% to secure 1600 direct and indirect jobs, and that the half billion dollars of the contract remain in Quebec to benefit the Quebec naval industry.

Mayor Demers stated that in the specific case of the construction of the new cruise ship financed by the Quebec government, “I give my full and wholehearted support to the Laval suppliers requesting the minimum of Quebec content of 50% instead of the projected 30%. This will entirely depend on the government elected October 1”

During a post-conference interview with The Laval News, It was revealed by a reliable source that Davie Canada extended an invitation to all provincial parties to visit the plant in Levis, Quebec. The PQ attended and offered full support. It was a no show for the CAQ with no sign of interest. The PLQ neither attended nor responded to the invitation. Quebec Solidaire, no news. This is a concern for Davie and Metalium.

Building ships locally means paying attention to regional (Laval) and Quebec shareholders’ profits and respecting the welfare of the sector’s labour force. The shipbuilding industry generates hundreds of jobs-domestic costs that can be negotiated. For Levis, a city of half million people and few employment opportunities, the impact can be devastating. The decline is disastrous when the construction of ships is awarded to other countries. Keeping shipbuilding in Quebec is a battle for shipyard workers that must be waged in this shipyard crisis.

“The CTMA VACANCIER contract would employ 1900 naval workers,” stated Pierre Drapeau, adding that not getting the contract would mean a tragic of loss of jobs for 1000 Quebecers.

The marine industry has always been susceptible to structural change and the sector has had to repeatedly adapt to changing circumstances. For many sectors, the marine industry is one of the most important employers. The challenges of the shipyard industry are reflected on everyone through subcontractors and suppliers. It’s important that the decision makers, the politicians, co-operate with Davie Canada and its Laval partner Metalium.

Co-operation between the provincial government and the shipping industry is imperative. Davie and Metalium are eager to secure the much needed boost to the industry. It will be up to the incoming government to be an engaged and supportive player throughout the entire process and in other important initiatives of the industry. Significant investment in shipbuilding projects is a shot in the arm for this manufacturing sector and will promote growth for at least three years if Davie and Metalium win CTMA VACANCIER contract. The industry will also spill over to promote growth in other manufacturing subsectors such as fabricated metal products.

“During the unveiling of the marine strategy, the Couillard government had foreseen the creation of 1990 jobs in the naval construction sector,” stated Metalium vice-president Simon Albert.

With more than 1000 jobs lost only at the Davie shipyard, Albert emphasized that they are far from making up for lost employment, but with the construction of the new cruise ship, it would offer the extraordinary opportunity to rectify the situation, and, rapidly. For this reason suppliers of the Davie Canada plant, present in more than 13 administrative regions, are demanding that the minimal content granted by the Quebec government be raised from 30% to 50%.

Pierre Drapeau, on behalf of the workers and suppliers who come from all regions of Quebec, thanked Mayor Demers for his leadership in this dossier which is of the utmost importance for the future of the Quebec maritime industry.

Frederik Boisvert, vice president of public affairs at Davie Canada reported the following at the press conference: “Davie Canada generated economic benefits of three billion dollars since its recovery in 2012. Its supply chain includes 879 suppliers in Quebec.”

“Davie Canada was elected the North American Naval Plant in 2015—the only Canadian maritime plant to have ever received this distinction,” Boisvert concluded.

Mayor Demers pledged his support and will be active in this project to ensure its success. Apparently, the 22 elected members of Laval City Council would have also expressed their support, according to David De Cotis, City Counsellor for Vimont/Auteuil . De Cotis, former chair of STL and Laval deputy mayor, told The Laval News in a telephone interview that he would have been present at the press conference had he been informed. He insisted that Claude LaRochelle, City Counsellor for Fabreville. should have been present since the Metalium plant is located in his jurisdiction.

“Awarding the contract to Davie Canada and Metalium would save jobs, create jobs and be a huge boost to the economy of Laval and Quebec,” De Cotis concluded, pledging his own support for these two important players in Laval economic affairs.