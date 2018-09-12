St-Martin councillor Dib returns to Mouvement Lavallois

(TLN)

Saint-Martin city councillor Aline Dib announced recently that following a short period when she sat as an independent councillor and after careful reflection, she decided to accept an invitation from Mayor Marc Demers to return to the Mouvement Lavallois.

“The last few weeks were difficult, but they allowed me to reflect on my role and responsibilities as a city councillor,” said Dib, adding that mediation initiated by the mayor led to some interesting talks.

More consultation

“I was able to express myself freely and I consider the proposals for changes in the functioning of caucus that were presented to me as answering my request to be consulted more often. I was elected under the banner of the Mouvement Lavallois, a party which I like because it is based on the true aspirations of the citizens.

“I am therefore pleased to rejoin its ranks and to continue serving the citizens of my district with all the determination that keeps me going.”

More participation

It should be recalled that last Aug. 15 Mayor Marc Demers submitted to all the councillors with the ML a series of changes in the daily management of the caucus, in view of demands by all the councillors, but also because of the arrival of a new director at the mayor’s office. According to the mayor, new ways of proceeding will involve greater participation by all the councillors.

“I am highly pleased by the return of Aline Dib in our caucus,” said Demers. “She is a valuable councillor who defends the interests of her fellow citizens with great devotion and a lot of determination.”