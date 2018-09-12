Laval’s annual ‘Fête de Famille’ draws thousands

Martin C. Barry

Even though summer isn’t officially over until mid-September, it came to an unofficial close in Laval this past Labour Day Sunday when the city held the Fête de la Famille at the Centre de la Nature.

A true ‘family day’

Laval’s annual “family day” celebration devoted to moms, dads and kids was back with music, shows inflatable games and much more. While some rain fell, it wasn’t enough to keep away families determined to have fun – although there were noticeably fewer people at this year’s Fête de la Famille event.

Personnel from the Laval Fire Department were on hand as always to give hands-on demonstrations of firefighting techniques. There was also stage entertainment, animals for petting, as well as boats and canoes to be rented on the lake.

An election year Fête

Being a provincial election year, it would have been a fair bet that candidates from many parties would be at the Centre de la Nature soliciting electors’ support. As it was, the Laval News ran into a small delegation from the Laval chapter of the Parti Québécois that included the party’s six candidates in the region and some of their supporters.

The City of Laval plans to hold the next Fête de la Famille on Sunday Sept. 2 next year from 10 am to 6 pm. As always, all the activities will be free. The program of activities will made available next summer.